Google confirms 2026 rollout for AI-powered glasses to challenge Meta

Google has confirmed that its first wave of AI-powered glasses will begin rolling out in 2026, marking a significant new push into the consumer wearables market. The move is viewed as an intensified effort to compete with Meta, which currently dominates the sector with its popular Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Google announced hardware co-development partnerships with Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker. Warby Parker has already confirmed a 2026 launch window in a regulatory filing, backed by a $150 million strategic commitment from Google announced earlier this year.

The company plans two primary product categories:

Audio-only glasses: Designed for users to converse with the Gemini AI assistant hands-free.

Advanced eyewear: Featuring an in-lens display capable of showing navigation prompts, translations, and contextual information. Google stated the first display-equipped models will arrive next year, though specific launch designs were not disclosed.

All new glasses will operate on Android XR, Google’s operating system for headsets and mixed-reality devices. This strategy unifies Google’s AI, AR, and XR initiatives following previous fragmented efforts, including Google Glass.

Former attempts at smart glasses faltered due to insufficient technology and high prices, as per reports. Google believes that recent AI breakthroughs and improved manufacturing partnerships have finally balanced the utility and distraction factors in consumers’ favor.

The competitive landscape is dominated by Meta, whose partnership with EssilorLuxottica has established it as a leading force in AI wearables, having already launched display-enabled glasses with features like message previews and live captions. Snap and Alibaba are also developing their own versions.

In related news, Google announced new software upgrades for the Galaxy XR headset, including Windows PC linking and a travel mode for seamless use in cars and planes

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 9:03 AM