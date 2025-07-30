Spotify adds 30 million users in Q2; paying subscribers up 12%

ADVERTISEMENT
Spotify added millions of new listeners in the second quarter of 2025, but its profits were lower than expected, the company said on Tuesday.
As reported by AFP, the music streaming giant reported that its number of paying subscribers rose by 12% to 276 million, while its total monthly users including free and paid grew 11% to 696 million. This shows that more and more people around the world are using Spotify to listen to music and podcasts.
Despite this strong growth, Spotify’s profit for the quarter was €406 million, which was below the €539 million it had forecast. The company said this was because of higher spending on employee salaries, changes in how it earns money, and unexpected social charges of €98 million caused by a rise in its share price.
Revenue still grew by 10.1% to €4.19 billion, showing the company’s overall business is expanding. But investors were hoping for stronger profits.
At the same time, Spotify is facing increased concern over artificial intelligence (AI) in music. More songs on the platform are now made by AI, and some artists worry this could hurt their visibility or make it harder for real musicians to stand out.
So far, only Spotify’s smaller rival Deezer marks which songs are fully created by AI.