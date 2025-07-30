TikTok tightens teen safety with new parental controls and account blocking

ADVERTISEMENT
TikTok has announced a comprehensive set of new features aimed at strengthening safety, enhancing creator experience and improving the accuracy of information on the platform. These updates include enhanced parental controls, powerful AI-driven comment moderation tools for creators, a new messaging system, and the official launch of its fact-checking system called Footnotes.
Stronger Parental Controls
TikTok has expanded its Family Pairing feature. Parents can now block specific accounts from interacting with their teen’s profile. Once blocked, those accounts can no longer comment, message, or appear in the teen’s feed. Additionally, parents will receive automatic notifications whenever their teen uploads a public video, story, or photo—providing greater visibility without stifling creativity.
Parents will also gain more insight into privacy settings selected by their teens aged 16–17, such as whether downloads are enabled or if their following list is publicly visible.
Tools to Support Creators
TikTok has introduced “Creator Care Mode”, an AI-powered moderation tool that proactively filters offensive, profane, or inappropriate comments. The system learns from user behavior—if a creator consistently deletes or reports certain comment types, similar comments will be suppressed in the future.
To streamline communication, TikTok is launching a new Creator Inbox, complete with folders like “Unread” and “Starred” to help creators manage their messages. The inbox also supports quick replies and auto-responses, making it easier to address frequently asked questions.
Additionally, TikTok is rolling out “Creator Chat Rooms”, its version of broadcast channels. These invite-only spaces allow creators to share exclusive updates, gather feedback, or promote content. Available to users with at least 5,000 followers and a Subscription or Live Fan Club, each chat can host up to 300 members, with creators allowed to run up to 20 chat rooms.
Content Visibility Tools
To help creators optimize content for discovery, TikTok has launched “Content Check Lite”. This tool allows users to check whether their post is eligible for the For You feed before publishing. A more advanced version of Content Check, currently in testing, will analyze whether content adheres to TikTok’s Community Guidelines pre-publication.
Combatting Misinformation
TikTok has also officially launched Footnotes, its in-app fact-checking system, aimed at increasing transparency and helping users verify the accuracy of claims presented in videos.