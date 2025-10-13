Today in AI | ChatGPT integrates UPI payment | Anthropic CEO meets PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Anthropic CEO meets PM Modi, announces plans to open office in Bengaluru and hire local talent
Anthropic CEO Dario Amode met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed AI, technology and expansion in India on Saturday.
Government invites applicants for Global Impact Challenges under India-AI Impact Summit 2026; How to apply
Applications for the three flagship Global Impact Challenges, announced by Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2025, are now open offering total awards worth ₹5.85 Crore. The three initiatives AI for All: Global Impact Challenge, AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge, and YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge aim to identify, nurture, and showcase transformative AI-driven solutions with high potential for social and economic impact. These programmes will provide innovators with mentorship, investor access, and a global platform to scale their ideas. The challenges are live on the official summit website -https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/
Claude AI sees 50% technical adoption in India, far above global average
India is emerging as a major hub for technical use of Claude, Anthropic’s artificial intelligence tool, with around half of Indian users deploying it for software development, UI design, and code debugging, significantly higher than the 30 per cent global average, the company said.
Guillaume Princen, Global Head of Startups and Head of EMEA at Anthropic, shared the data during a Bengaluru event.
ChatGPT integrates UPI payments in India through Bigbasket pilot
In a significant move that blurs the lines between conversational AI and e-commerce, OpenAI has launched a pilot program enabling ChatGPT users in India to make purchases directly within the chatbot using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
The initiative, announced on October 9, is a collaboration between OpenAI, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and fintech firm Razorpay. The pilot's first retail partner is Bigbasket, the Tata Group-owned e-commerce platform, allowing users to order groceries and other products without ever leaving the ChatGPT interface.