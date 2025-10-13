Anthropic CEO meets PM Modi, announces plans to open office in Bengaluru and hire local talent

Anthropic CEO Dario Amode met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed AI, technology and expansion in India on Saturday.

PM Modi responded to his tweet, saying, "Glad to meet you. India’s vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth are driving AI innovation that is human-centric and responsible. We welcome Anthropic’s expansion and look forward to working together to harness AI for growth across key sectors."

Anthropic, the AI research and development company behind the frontier AI model Claude, today announced it will expand its global operations to India and open an office in Bengaluru. Anthropic’s Co-Founder and CEO, Dario Amodei, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the company’s commitment to developing responsible AI systems that drive social benefit and economic growth—consistent with India’s AI ambitions.

“India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. “There is deep alignment between the challenges India is tackling and our mission as a company, from deploying AI across diverse languages and contexts, to building frameworks for responsible governance. India's AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically, and we’re looking forward to working with organizations in India to pave a path for how beneficial AI can be scaled in a way that serves everyone."

Anthropic’s plans center on the pillars of empowering India's entrepreneurial ecosystem to develop the next generation of globally competitive companies, deploying AI for social impact in sectors such as education, healthcare and agriculture, and supporting key industries through strategic partnerships with Indian enterprises, nonprofits, and startups.

Cultivating India's AI innovation ecosystem

Anthropic will establish a dedicated local presence beginning with an office in Bengaluru that will open in early 2026, and hire an in-market team focused on building AI for unique local uses across the country. Bengaluru was chosen for its strong talent density and proximity to India’s enterprise ecosystem. Bengaluru is Anthropic’s second office in the Indo-Pacific region, following Tokyo, Japan, and the company will continue to expand in the region with additional announcements planned later this year.

“Our expansion comes at a pivotal moment when Indian enterprises and startups are seeking AI models they can trust,” said Paul Smith, Anthropic’s Chief Commercial Officer. “They need systems that combine frontier performance with the safety and reliability required to support critical business operations at the massive scale that they operate. We see remarkable promise in India’s innovation ecosystem – the vibrant startup and developer communities alongside Indian enterprises are building solutions that impact millions of lives globally.”

Users in India can access Anthropic's Claude models through the Anthropic API, via Amazon Bedrock and Google Cloud Vertex AI. This enables Anthropic to serve enterprise customers in their preferred and trusted environments while maintaining the rigorous security and compliance standards that Indian businesses demand. Additionally, Claude Code, Anthropic's agentic command line tool, is available to Indian developers seeking to accelerate their development workflows through natural language commands in the terminal.

Anthropic has more than 300,000 business customers worldwide and nearly 80 percent of consumer Claude usage now comes from outside the U.S. Indian businesses are already leveraging Claude's advanced capabilities across diverse use cases, including AI coding platform Emergent. By integrating Claude into their workflows, Emergent has been able to democratize app building through their vibe coding platform and is now a key example of an AI success story in India.

Claude in India

India ranks second globally in Claude usage, behind only the U.S. Compared to usage in other countries, a disproportionately high amount of Claude usage in India is for technical tasks and software development, such as mobile UI development and web app debugging, according to Anthropic’s recently released Economic Index.

Anthropic is investing heavily in advancing Claude’s Indic language capabilities. Claude already provides support across major Indic languages, and Anthropic plans to launch enhanced performance in Hindi for consumer interfaces. The company is prioritizing model training on nearly a dozen additional languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. This deeper language localization will strengthen public sector adoption, education programs, and enable broader access to AI across India.

Deploying AI for societal benefits

Anthropic’s beneficial deployments team plans to partner with government organizations and nonprofits to ensure AI acts as an accelerator for India’s development agenda.