Claude AI sees 50% technical adoption in India, far above global average

India is emerging as a major hub for technical use of Claude, Anthropic’s artificial intelligence tool, with around half of Indian users deploying it for software development, UI design, and code debugging, significantly higher than the 30 per cent global average, the company said.
Guillaume Princen, Global Head of Startups and Head of EMEA at Anthropic, shared the data during a Bengaluru event.
Princen said vthat 50 per cent of the usage of Claude in India is for technical purposes — UI, code debugging, and general software development and in the rest of the world, that figure is 30 per cent. India is using it disproportionately to build, and that is a real signal for Anthropic Claude.
India, home to the world’s fourth-largest developer community, is also Anthropic’s second-largest market after the United States. Princen noted that roughly one-third of all Claude conversations globally occur in India, underscoring the country’s scale and importance to the company.
The robust adoption has prompted Anthropic to establish an office in Bengaluru, set to become operational by Q1 2026. The new office aims to accelerate the rollout of Anthropic’s offerings and enhance support for local developers and startups.
Princen said that people will see more of us because we want to have a local presence and be closer to the community, and they will have teams across the board to support founders and other parts of the ecosystem.
Princen’s comments came during Anthropic’s first developer day in India, an event hosted in collaboration with Accel, one of the company’s key investors.