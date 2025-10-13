ChatGPT integrates UPI payments in India through Bigbasket pilot

ADVERTISEMENT
In a significant move that blurs the lines between conversational AI and e-commerce, OpenAI has launched a pilot program enabling ChatGPT users in India to make purchases directly within the chatbot using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
The initiative, announced on October 9, is a collaboration between OpenAI, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and fintech firm Razorpay. The pilot's first retail partner is Bigbasket, the Tata Group-owned e-commerce platform, allowing users to order groceries and other products without ever leaving the ChatGPT interface.
The new system fundamentally redefines the online shopping experience. Users begin by simply requesting a product or service within ChatGPT. The AI then handles the entire process: searching Bigbasket's catalogue, suggesting options, taking the order confirmation, and finally, using UPI to complete the transaction.
Banks including Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are participating as banking partners, testing the secure interaction between conversational AI and India’s robust, real-time payments network. A key feature of the pilot is the emphasis on user control, which includes real-time order tracking and the ability to instantly cancel orders.
The integration marks a pivotal step in the evolution of digital commerce in India. Preeti Jain, Head of Product & Design at Bigbasket, highlighted the transformative nature of the partnership.
“Integrating our shopping experience with ChatGPT and UPI payments marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital commerce in India,” Jain stated. “We are empowering customers with a shopping journey that is truly seamless including intuitive product discovery, secure payments, and near-instant delivery, all inside a simple conversation.”
The collaboration underscores a growing industry focus on creating hyper-convenient, technology-led shopping experiences, potentially setting a new standard for quick commerce across the country.