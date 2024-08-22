TRAI recommends launch of THEA to boost 6G connectivity in India

In a significant move to foster innovation in the telecommunications sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued recommendations on the Tera Hertz (THz) spectrum. The recommendations, which introduce a new experimental authorization termed the "Tera hertz Experimental Authorization" (THEA), are aimed at promoting research and development (R&D), technology trials, and the marketing of experimental devices within the 95 GHz to 3 THz frequency range.
The key aspects of THEA include provisions for the indoor and outdoor testing, technology experimentation, and demonstrations in the specified spectrum range. The authorization, available to a broad range of entities including academic institutes, R&D laboratories, government bodies, and telecommunication service providers, will be granted for an initial period of up to five years, with the possibility of extension. The authorization fee for THEA should be Rs. 1,000 for a period of up to five years.
A notable element of THEA is its support for the direct sale of experimental devices operating within the specified frequency range. This provision is expected to encourage Indian entrepreneurs and academic institutions to develop new technologies, which will play a crucial role in advancing the 'Make in India' initiative.
In addition to THEA, TRAI has recommended the authorization and assignment-exempt operations in specific frequency bands, including 116-123 GHz, 174.8-182 GHz, 185-190 GHz, and 244-246 GHz. These bands are anticipated to support the development and deployment of next-generation wireless technologies, offering enhanced capacity and reliability for various use cases.
Furthermore, TRAI has recommended opening the 77-81 GHz frequency range for automotive radar systems. These systems are critical for vehicular safety enabling applications such as obstacle detection, collision warning, and blind spot detection. The move is expected to significantly enhance road safety in India, aligning with international standards where similar technologies are already in use.
By implementing these recommendations, TRAI aims to pave the way for the technical viability of new technologies and services, ultimately driving growth and innovation in India's telecommunications sector.