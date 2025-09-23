WhatsApp trials ‘Ask Meta AI’ feature for real-time fact-checking of messages

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature designed to help users fact-check information directly within their chats. The experimental tool, called ‘Ask Meta AI’, is currently available to iOS users through the TestFlight beta programme and is expected to be rolled out more widely after further testing, as per media reports.
The Meta-owned platform frequently introduces features to beta users as part of its development process, refining them before a global launch. WhatsApp has already integrated Meta AI, which provides answers on a range of topics, current events and problem-solving queries. The new addition builds on that, allowing users to fact-check specific messages in real time.
How the feature works
Until now, users who wanted to verify a message had to forward it manually to Meta AI and then type a prompt. The ‘Ask Meta AI’ tool streamlines this process by enabling users to query the AI assistant about a message directly from within the chat.
According to WABetaInfo, this could help users conduct “proactive fact-checking” — particularly useful in busy group or community conversations where misinformation can spread quickly. The feature is already available in beta for Android users.
Privacy controls built in
Meta says the tool has been designed with privacy in mind. Messages are not automatically shared with Meta AI unless a user chooses to add context and send them. Selecting “Ask Meta AI” on its own does not transmit any data to the chatbot, and users must manually confirm before sharing.
The feature will then provide detailed responses based on the context provided, helping users verify claims without leaving the app.
With misinformation on messaging platforms continuing to be a challenge, WhatsApp’s latest experiment could mark an important step towards integrating fact-checking directly into conversations.