UP bars YouTubers with less than 50k subscribers from reporting

A recent order from the District Information Officer (DIO) in Firozabad has ignited debate over press freedom in India’s growing digital journalism space. The directive bars YouTubers with fewer than 50,000 subscribers from engaging in journalistic activity and warns of actions under the Press Act for non-compliance.
Order from the district information officer (DIO) in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 19, 2025
Any youtuber with subscribers less than 50k found doing journalism will be booked under stringent sections of Press Act. Spoke to the Firozabad DIO Narendra Mohan Verma and he confirmed the order. pic.twitter.com/6gKU4u5IVp
According to the DIO, the move aims to curb “lawlessness” caused by certain creators, distinguishing them from what he calls “genuine” journalists who spread awareness of government policies.