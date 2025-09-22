            
  • UP bars YouTubers with less than 50k subscribers from reporting

The Firozabad District Information Officer has barred YouTubers with fewer than 50,000 subscribers from practicing journalism, citing concerns over “lawlessness.”

By  Storyboard18Sep 22, 2025 7:21 PM
The directive bars YouTubers with fewer than 50,000 subscribers from engaging in journalistic activity and warns of actions under the Press Act for non-compliance.

A recent order from the District Information Officer (DIO) in Firozabad has ignited debate over press freedom in India’s growing digital journalism space. The directive bars YouTubers with fewer than 50,000 subscribers from engaging in journalistic activity and warns of actions under the Press Act for non-compliance.

According to the DIO, the move aims to curb “lawlessness” caused by certain creators, distinguishing them from what he calls “genuine” journalists who spread awareness of government policies.


First Published on Sep 22, 2025 2:54 PM

