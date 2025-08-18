WhatsApp introduces smarter, more interactive calling features

WhatsApp has rolled out a new set of features aimed at making calls on the platform more organised, interactive and engaging. The update, now being gradually introduced worldwide, is designed to improve how people connect — whether for family chats, friendly catch-ups, or professional meetings.

Smarter scheduling

Users can now schedule group calls in advance, inviting individuals or entire groups. Everyone invited will receive a notification when the call is about to begin, making it easier to coordinate without last-minute confusion.

Better in-call interaction

A new “raise hand” feature allows participants to signal when they wish to speak, while emoji reactions let users respond instantly without cutting into the conversation. These additions are particularly useful for larger discussions, keeping them structured yet lively.

Improved call management

The Calls tab has also been upgraded, offering a clear overview of upcoming calls, attendee lists, and shareable call links. Call creators will now be notified when someone joins via a shared link, ensuring smoother call management.

Privacy assured