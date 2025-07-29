Why OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks his son may not need to go to college

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, one of the key figures behind ChatGPT and the current wave of artificial intelligence, believes his child may not attend college in the future. The reason? He predicts that the education system itself is on the brink of a major transformation—driven largely by the very AI technologies he's helping build.

In a recent appearance on the podcast “This Past Weekend” hosted by comedian Theo Von, Altman shared his perspective on how AI will reshape education and society. He said that learning and schooling “will feel very different” within a few years, especially for children growing up in a world where AI is embedded in everyday life. According to him, future generations “won’t know a world without AI.”

In a more sobering prediction, Altman noted that the world is rapidly moving toward a point where AI will always be smarter than humans, and products and services will be consistently superior to what individuals can create or offer on their own.

He also voiced concern about the effects of short-form video content, saying the constant “dopamine hit” it delivers could negatively impact children’s development. Yet, his bigger worry lies with older generations, who may struggle to adapt to the pace of technological change.

“Kids adapt quickly to new tech because they grow up with it,” Altman said. “But it’s much harder for a 50-year-old to learn to do things in a radically new way.” He even admitted that he himself is “scared of AI”—despite being one of its leading architects.