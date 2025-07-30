MS Dhoni joins ACKO as Investor & Brand Ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has partnered with Acko as an investor and brand ambassador.
As part of this long-term partnership, Dhoni has made a strategic investment in ACKO through his family office, Midas Deals Pvt. Ltd.
Commenting on the association, Dhoni said, “As an automobile enthusiast, I’ve often found insurance to be unnecessarily complicated.” “ACKO brings clarity where there was confusion. Their tech-first, customer-centric approach reflects the way new India wants to engage with insurance. I’m excited to support a brand that’s focused on trust and transformation.”
Read More: MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace gets export nod, set to enter US, Australia, Middle East
Varun Dua, founder, ACKO, said, “Dhoni’s association with ACKO isn’t just a brand collaboration but it is a meeting of mindsets. He mirrors the values that have shaped ACKO’s journey: customer-first thinking, simplicity, and bold innovation. Dhoni represents everything we stand for - trust, discipline, and the ability to stay calm while reinventing the game. His presence strengthens our resolve to rewrite the playbook for insurance in India. Together, we aim to make insurance simpler, more relatable, and truly loved by the people.”
Founded with the aim to remove frictions from the insurance experience, ACKO today serves over 70 million customers and processes more than 2 million claims annually across motor, health, and travel, highlighted the company in its statement.