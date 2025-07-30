            
UAE authorities caution against fraudulent online ads offering expedited visa and residency services

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) emphasized that it does not grant any special privileges to third-party entities and that such services are not authorized.

By  Storyboard18Jul 30, 2025 9:34 AM
The authority has further urged all individuals to submit applications and access services only through its official platforms, which include the ICP website, the mobile app, and licensed typing centres. (Image Source: WeeTech Solutions)

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has issued a warning to UAE citizens, residents, and visitors about fraudulent online advertisements offering expedited visa and residency services for inflated fees.

The ICP emphasized that it does not grant any special privileges to third-party entities and that such services are not authorized. As per ICP, these third-party entities, who are unauthorised are attempting to mislead applicants and illegally extort money.

The authority has further urged all individuals to submit applications and access services only through its official platforms, which include the ICP website, the mobile app, and licensed typing centres.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, ICP confirmed that it is monitoring websites and social media accounts promoting such fraudulent services. Officials also noted an increase in online fraud in this domain and highlighted that such practices could erode public trust and pose security risks.


First Published on Jul 30, 2025 8:50 AM

