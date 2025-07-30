Over 1.6 lakh self-declarations filed under SC-mandated Ad compliance rules: MIB

ADVERTISEMENT
In a move to crack down on misleading advertisements, particularly in the health and food sectors, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reported that over 1.62 lakh Self-Declaration Certificates (SDCs) have been filed across print and electronic media platforms since June 2024. The data was shared in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by MP Hanuman Beniwal.
According to the written reply by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan, 1,45,288 SDCs were submitted via the Press Council of India portal, while 16,869 were filed through the Broadcast Seva portal as of July 25, 2025.
The government introduced the SDC mandate following a Supreme Court directive dated May 7, 2024, in the Indian Medical Association vs. Union of India case. The apex court had called for stricter compliance mechanisms to curb misleading advertisements, especially those concerning health and nutrition claims.
To operationalize the directive, the government rolled out a feature on both the Press Council and Broadcast Seva portals allowing advertisers to upload their SDCs. An advisory was also issued on July 3, 2024, urging advertisers and agencies to comply with the requirement for food and health-related products.
While the government did not provide specific figures on the number of non-compliant advertisements or penal actions taken, the Ministry stated that all advertisements broadcast on private satellite channels are governed by the Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
The Supreme Court’s order and subsequent government action are seen as part of a broader attempt to hold advertisers accountable and protect consumers from exaggerated or false claims.