Opera accuses Microsoft of unfair browser tactics, files antitrust complaint in Brazil

Norwegian software company Opera has filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft with Brazil's competition watchdog CADE, accusing the tech giant of leveraging unfair practices to give its Edge browser an undue advantage on Windows devices, Reuters reported.
According to documents reviewed by Reuters, Opera alleged that Microsoft's pre-installation of Edge as the default browser across Windows computers effectively blocks competitors from a level playing field.
The complaint states that this setup not only locks out rival browsers like Opera from preinstallation opportunities but also makes it difficult for users to download and switch to alternative browsers.
"Microsoft thwarts browser competition on Windows at every turn," Aaron McParlan, Opera's general counsel said in the report. "First, browsers like Opera are locked out of important preinstallation opportunities. And then Microsoft frustrates users' ability to download and use alternative browsers."
The move comes amid growing regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech practices worldwide. Opera has previously raised similar concerns in other jurisdictions. In 2007, the company lodged a complaint with the European Commission over Microsoft bundling Internet Explorer with Windows, resulting in a 561 million euros ($648 million) EU antitrust fine for Microsoft.
More recently, in July 2023, Opera challenged the EU Commission's decision to exempt Edge from the Digital Markets Act, a landmark regulation designed to curb the power of major digital gatekeepers.
According to the report, Opera also alleged that Microsoft offered financial incentives to PC manufacturers to pre-install Edge exclusively on all their Windows devices and accused the company of using anti-competitive tactics such as design tricks or "dark patterns" to steer users away from other browsers.
Calling on CADE to take action, Opera urged the regulator to investigate Microsoft's behaviour and impose remedies to ensure open competition in the browser space, the report added.
Microsoft has yet to respond publicly to the complaint.