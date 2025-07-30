Ministry of I&B extends TRP Guidelines feedback deadline to September 1 amid policy revamp push

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has further extended the deadline for public and industry feedback on proposed amendments to its “Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India”, by another 30 days.
"With a view to have wider participation from the industry bodies and other stakeholders, it has been decided to extend this period by a further thirty days and the feedback/ comments may now be submitted till 01.09.2025, preferably in electronic form at the email address sobpl-moib@nic.in," the Ministry of I&B said.
Comments are now invited till September 1, 2025.
On July 2, Originally notified on January 16, 2014, the “Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India” set the regulatory framework for entities measuring viewership ratings.
The ministry revises several clauses of the existing framework of “Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India” (originally notified on January 16, 2014) to ensure greater transparency and address emerging concerns, particularly those around potential conflicts of interest.
The key proposed amendments included:
Company Registration Clause Revised: Clause 1.1 will be updated to mandate that only companies registered under the Companies Act, 2013, will be eligible to apply for registration as television rating agencies.
Conflict of Interest Prohibition: Clause 1.4 is to be modified to explicitly prevent rating agencies from engaging in consultancy or advisory services that may result in a conflict of interest with their primary role.
Deletion of Outdated Provisions: Clauses 1.5 and 1.7, along with a proviso related to Clause 1, are slated for removal, streamlining the policy and removing ambiguities.
These changes were said to be implemented with immediate effect and will also apply to companies already registered under the current policy framework.
The Ministry had then invited feedback on the draft amendments within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice. The deadline is now extended further by another 30 days.
Storyboard18 earlier reported how with constraints now been lifted, paving the way for Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs), and even large advertiser consortiums to float or invest in independent audience measurement bodies.
Although experts warned against scaling up without caution. "India’s diversity is immense; sample sizes will be insufficient if agencies operate independently. The country needs one robust, well-governed measurement agency, not fragmentary alternatives," handful of industry obeservers noted.