Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia sparks tsunami alerts across Pacific, Hawaii and Japan on high alert

A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East on Wednesday, unleashing four-metre-high tsunami waves and prompting emergency evacuations across the Pacific, including Hawaii, Japan, and coastal parts of Russia, according to media reports.
The shallow undersea quake, with a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles) and centered 119 km east-southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, jolted the region for several minutes, damaging infrastructure and triggering aftershocks as strong as 6.9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS initially recorded the magnitude as 8.0 before revising it to 8.8, making it Russia's most powerful earthquake since 1952, according to local seismologists, reports suggest.
In Severo-Kurilsk, tsunami waves flooded a port and a fish processing plant, sweeping vessels from moorings and damaging waterfront facilities. A kindergarten sustained damage, but no serious injuries or fatalities were reported, Russian emergency services said, reports added.
Panic and Precautions Across the Pacific
In Hawaii, tsunami sirens sounded statewide. The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management issued a stern warning on X: " “Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected.” Residents were told to seek higher ground or move to the fourth floor or above in multi-storey buildings. Ships were ordered to vacate harbours by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Though the western-most Hawaiian islands were expected to see the first tsunami waves around, no significant wave activity wave activity had been recorded at the time of initial impact, according to live footage.
In Japan, haunting memories of the 2011 Fukushima disaster returned as tsunami warnings blared across coastal towns. According to reports, evacuations were ordered, and Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) confirmed the evacuation of workers from the still-fragile Fukushima nuclear plant. Fortunately, no abnormalities were detected at any nuclear facilities, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.
Public broadcaster NHK aired visuals of residents taking shelter on rooftops in Hokkaido, while fishing boats fled harbours. Nissan Motor Co. temporarily suspended operations at some domestic factories as a safety precaution.
Japan recorded three tsunami waves, the largest reaching 60 cm (24 inches). Authorities reported no injuries or damage at the time of reporting, as per media reports.