Bill Gates shares career advice for the AI era amid global layoffs

As industries rapidly embrace artificial intelligence, the workplace is undergoing seismic change—faster than most expected. Against the backdrop of widespread layoffs and job displacement, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has offered timely career advice for the AI era: stay curious, read widely, and learn to use the latest tools.

In a conversation with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, Gates reflected on the accelerating impact of AI on productivity and employment. While he remains optimistic about the long-term potential of AI to free up humans for more meaningful and creative work, Gates acknowledged the challenges of adjusting to the pace of change.

“When you improve productivity, it shouldn’t mean that if you get less productive, that’s bad. And if you get more productive, that’s good,” Gates said. “It means you can free up these people to have a smaller class size, have longer vacations, or to help do more. The question is, if it comes so fast that you don’t have time to adjust to it.”

While leaders in the AI space like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei have projected that up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs could vanish by 2030, Gates went a step further, warning that even blue-collar roles could be impacted as robotics capabilities improve.

Gates also shared his personal experiences using AI tools to learn and problem-solve. “I have an advantage that I have very smart people I can call up when I get confused about physics,” Gates said. “But now I actually use deep research. And then I’ll send that answer to my smart friends and say, ‘Hey, did it get it right?’ And most of the time they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, you didn’t need me.’”

Calling it both “fun and empowering,” Gates emphasised that adopting AI is no longer optional, especially for younger generations preparing for the future of work.

Advice to the Next Generation When asked what advice he’d offer young people in this shifting landscape, Gates stayed consistent with his long-held view.

“The ability to use these tools is both fun and empowering. Embracing AI and tracking it will be very important. That doesn’t guarantee that we’re not going to have a lot of dislocation,” he admitted. “But I really haven’t changed my ‘be curious, read and use the latest tools’ recommendation for young people.”