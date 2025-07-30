Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia chairs high-level meet to ramp up telecom cyber fraud measures

ADVERTISEMENT
In a decisive push against rising telecom-related cyber fraud, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired a high-level stakeholders’ meeting on July 29 to bolster the government’s flagship Sanchar Saathi initiative.
Launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the platform has already blocked over 47 crore fraudulent and unverified mobile connections, significantly disrupting scam networks across the country.
"Chaired a productive stakeholder interaction on Sanchar Saathi with law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, TSPs and citizen contributors. We are resolute in building a stronger, faster and more collaborative response system, safeguarding every mobile user in Bharat," the Minister said in a post on X.
Over 4.7 crore mobile connections have been disconnected through the Sanchar Saathi Mobile app, utilising an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ASTR tool, citizen reports, and stakeholder inputs.
These tools have also helped in blocking 5.1 lakh mobile handsets, disengagement of 24.46 lakh WhatsApp accounts, and blacklisting of 20,000 bulk SMS senders involved in fraudulent activities, it said, adding that over 82 lakh fake mobile connections have been disconnected, and more than 35 lakh lost or stolen phones have been blocked using only the ASTR tool.
The initiative has also successfully prevented 1.35 crore spoofed international calls within just 24 hours of launching this system. The system has achieved a 97 per cent reduction in such calls, it said.
Sanchar Saathi has onboarded 620 organisations, including central agencies, state police forces, telecom service providers (TSPs), and GSTN, forming a strong collaborative network to counter telecom fraud and cyber threats across the country, the official release said.
The Minister also launched the 'Sanchar Saathi' mobile application in Hindi and 21 regional languages, to drive its reach across diverse regions.
"Originally introduced in January 2025, the app allows users to report suspicious communications, block or trace lost/stolen phones, and check for unauthorised mobile connections," it was said.