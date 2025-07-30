YouTube to use AI to detect teenagers who lie about their age

ADVERTISEMENT
YouTube is rolling out an artificial intelligence-based system that will identify users under the age of 18—even if they falsify their age while signing up. The AI tool, which is set to begin testing in the United States on August 13, is aimed at enhancing child safety online and enforcing stricter age-appropriate content guidelines.
The move comes amid growing global pressure on tech platforms to protect children from harmful content. Countries such as the UK, EU member states, and various U.S. states have introduced laws requiring digital platforms to verify users' ages and restrict access to adult or sensitive material.
AI for Safer Surfing YouTube’s new age estimation AI will analyse user behavior and other signals to determine whether someone might be underage. If flagged, users will face restrictions such as blocked access to age-restricted videos, removal of personalised ads, prompts like "take a break" notifications, fewer repetitive recommendations on sensitive topics like body image, privacy reminders before uploading content or posting comments.
To challenge a mistaken age flag, users can verify their age by uploading a government ID, using a credit card, or taking a selfie, according to the platform.
“We’re starting with a small group of users in the U.S. to evaluate how well the AI performs,” said James Beser, YouTube’s Director of Product Management, in a blog post. “If the rollout is successful, we plan to expand it to more regions.”
Potential Impact on Creators While the update is expected to improve user safety, YouTube has warned content creators that they may see a decline in teen viewership and ad revenue. Since underage users will only be shown non-personalised ads, the value of those ad impressions may drop.
Still, YouTube said the revenue impact would be minor for most creators, and framed the AI rollout as part of its broader efforts to align with global safety standards.
This marks another step in Google’s push to integrate machine learning and AI across its platforms to enforce content moderation, safety, and compliance—especially for vulnerable users.