François Provost emerges as frontrunner for Renault CEO role

François Provost, Renault Group’s chief procurement, partnerships, and public affairs officer, has emerged as the leading contender for the CEO position at the French automaker, according to media reports.

It has been reported that the French automaker will announce its new CEO this week, with the company’s board of directors scheduled to meet today to approve first-half results and discuss the CEO appointment.

Read More: Renault appoints Stephane Deblaise as CEO for India

In addition to Provost, another internal candidate under consideration is Denis Le Vot, head of Renault’s Dacia brand. Provost began his career at the French Treasury and then joined Renault as sales region director in France and was then elevated to chief operating officer and was based out of Russia.

In June, Renault Group's chief executive officer, Luca De Meo stepped down from his position in order to pursue opportunities outside the automotive industry. It had been reported that Meo would head the French multinational conglomerate company Kering, which owns Gucci, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, as its CEO.

At Kering, Meo will succeed Fraincois-Henri Pinnault, whose family has been leading the French MNC for about two decades.