Apple slams DOJ's "Monopoly" lawsuit as "misguided and dangerous," vows to defend iPhone ecosystem

Apple has formally hit back at the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit, vehemently denying claims it operates a "smartphone monopoly." In a detailed court filing, the tech giant dismissed the allegations as "misguided and dangerous," asserting that the DOJ's case misinterprets the iPhone ecosystem and could stifle both consumer choice and innovation.
Apple Rebuts DOJ's "Misunderstanding" of its Ecosystem
The DOJ's lawsuit, initiated in March 2024, targets five key areas where it alleges Apple restricts competition: super apps, cloud gaming, third-party messaging apps, smartwatches, and tap-to-pay wallets. Apple's rebuttal is a direct challenge, arguing that the government simply lacks a fundamental understanding of how these functionalities operate within its platform.
Apple contends that super apps are not only permitted but are "thriving" on its App Store. Regarding cloud gaming, Apple states it supports both browser-based and native game streaming. For messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal, the company highlights their widespread availability and popularity. In the smartwatch market, Apple claims third-party models seamlessly integrate with iPhones and benefit from increasing access to its APIs. As for tap-to-pay, Apple maintains its system offers superior protection for user financial data compared to the alternatives proposed by the DOJ.
Apple asserts that its platform decisions are not anti-competitive but rather serve to enhance the user experience and safeguard privacy and security. The company argues that these two foundational pillars would be significantly weakened if it were forced to comply with the DOJ's demands.
In a strongly worded statement, Apple warned that a successful lawsuit would "set a dangerous precedent" by granting government regulators undue influence over product design and platform strategy. "The DOJ is asking the court to second-guess Apple’s engineering," the company stated.
With Apple's formal response now on record, the case moves into the discovery phase. The outcome could significantly impact not only the future of the iPhone's operation but also the broader question of how much control any tech company can exert over its own platform.