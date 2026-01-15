OpenAI enters translation market with ChatGPT Translate, taking on Google Translate

OpenAI has rolled out a new language translation product called ChatGPT Translate, marking its most direct move yet into a market long led by Google Translate. The tool expands ChatGPT’s capabilities by offering a dedicated translation interface while integrating the platform’s conversational editing features.

ChatGPT Translate follows a familiar layout, with separate fields for source text and translated output. It automatically identifies the input language and supports translation across more than 50 languages. On mobile browsers, users can also dictate text using voice input, allowing spoken words to be translated in real time.

Beyond basic translation, the tool’s defining feature is what users can do after the translated text appears. The interface offers one-click options to reshape the output, such as making it sound more natural, more formal, simpler, or suitable for academic contexts. Selecting any of these options opens the translation within the main ChatGPT chat, where users can continue refining the text with additional instructions.

Also read: Bill Gates begins formal wind-down of Gates Foundation with record spending push

This approach positions ChatGPT Translate as a tool aimed not only at converting languages, but also at helping users adapt content for specific audiences or purposes, such as drafting emails, messages, or professional documents.

However, the product currently lacks several capabilities that are standard in more established translation services. On desktop, ChatGPT Translate supports only plain text. Features such as image translation, document uploads, handwriting recognition, website translation and live conversation support are not yet available.

Google Translate, meanwhile, continues to expand its own offering. Recent updates powered by Google’s Gemini models focus on improving translations of informal language, slang and regional expressions. Google is also testing live speech translation through wearable devices.

Also read: India faces a narrowing window to reinvent itself around AI, warns Vishal Sikka

While Google Translate remains the more comprehensive tool at present, ChatGPT Translate introduces a different model, one that blends translation with editing and contextual refinement. As OpenAI adds more features and language support, competition in the translation space is expected to intensify.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 2:18 PM