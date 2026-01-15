Bill Gates begins formal wind-down of Gates Foundation with record spending push

Bill Gates has initiated the first formal steps to scale down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, signalling the start of a long-planned transition for one of the most influential philanthropic institutions globally. The move follows a decision taken last year to shut the foundation in 2045, ending more than two decades of large-scale global giving.

The initial phase of the wind-down pairs a sharp increase in programme funding with stricter limits on operational spending and staffing. For 2026, the foundation has approved a $9 billion budget, the highest annual allocation in its history, as it seeks to accelerate impact across health, education and poverty-focused initiatives amid tightening global aid flows.

Over the remainder of its existence, the foundation expects to deploy nearly $200 billion before closing. Leadership has said the strategy is designed to maximise outcomes in the coming years while ensuring an orderly and structured shutdown.

Also read: India faces a narrowing window to reinvent itself around AI, warns Vishal Sikka

At the same time, the foundation plans to reduce its workforce by as many as 500 roles over the next five years. Rather than large-scale layoffs, the reductions are expected to come through attrition and selective role changes. The aim is to keep annual operating expenses capped at $1.25 billion, equivalent to about 14 percent of the total budget.

The Gates Foundation currently employs more than 2,300 people, with staffing levels to be reassessed annually as the transition progresses.

Despite the planned closure, the organisation will continue funding core areas such as maternal and child health, vaccine research, infectious disease control and education. It is also increasing investment in the use of artificial intelligence for public-sector and healthcare applications.

Also read: One in three pre-teens in India already uses ChatGPT: Report flags urgent AI literacy policy gap

Operational leadership is expected to shift closer to regions facing the greatest disease burden, particularly in Africa and India, as part of a broader effort to localise programme delivery.

Foundation executives have emphasised that the organisation still has nearly two decades to operate and intends to deliver its most meaningful results during this period, even as it moves toward a defined endpoint.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 2:14 PM