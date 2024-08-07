            
      X files antitrust lawsuit against Global Alliance for Responsible Media

      Elon Musk's X has accused the advertising group of illegally boycotting companies and using other indirect tactics to target disfavored platforms, content creators, and news organisations.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 7, 2024 11:45 AM
      Elon Musk has also publicly criticised GARM and suggested in the past of taking legal action against the group- GARM while referring to it as an advertising boycott racket.

      Elon Musk's X has filed an antitrust lawsuit against worldwide advertising group- Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).

      Musk's social media platform has accused the group of illegally boycotting companies, including X, formerly known as Twitter. GARM allegedly worked with large companies to implement advertising crackdowns on multiple political candidates, Musk, Spotify, and numerous news outlets.

      X CEO Linda Yaccarino took it to the platform to announce that the company has filed a lawsuit against GARM, World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), and GARM members CVS Health, Mars, Orsted and Unilever, on August 6.

      In the past, Musk has also publicly criticised GARM and suggested taking legal action against the group while referring to it as an advertising boycott racket.

      In the video uploaded, Yaccarino shared that X filed the suit after reviewing the House Judiciary Committee's recent investigation that found evidence GARM and its members directly organised boycotts and used other indirect tactics to target disfavored platforms, content creators, and news organisations to demonetise and limit certain choices for consumers.

      Resharing the video, Musk said, "We tried peace for 2 years, now it is war".

      GARM's action allegedly has cost X billions of dollars.

      Following X, the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider Rumble announced joining the lawsuit too.


      First Published on Aug 7, 2024 11:45 AM

