BCCI ends sponsorship ties with Dream11 | SC's Rs 2.5 lakh crore GST gaming verdict pending | Dream11 pulls down content, ads from YouTube

“BCCI cannot continue sponsorship with Dream11, exploring alternatives": Secretary Devajit Saikia
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that it cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any other real-money gaming company, following the recent passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
Breaking: Govt seeks extra week in SC as ₹2.5 lakh crore GST gaming verdict looms
The Government of India has sought additional time from the Supreme Court before the pronouncement of judgment in the high-stakes Goods and Services Tax (GST) case involving online gaming. On Monday, government counsel Chandrashekara Bharathi requested the apex court to grant one more week to file supplementary submissions, after previously seeking two weeks.
Rajiv Anand takes charge as IndusInd Bank CEO and MD
IndusInd Bank on Monday announced that Rajiv Anand has formally assumed charge as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, following his appointment cleared earlier this month.
Online Money Gaming Ban: Dream11 pulls down Ads, content from YouTube
The company's official YouTube page, which has over 1.65 million subscribers and has aired some of its most iconic campaigns featuring celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, now stands devoid its once-viral ads.
OpenAI makes multiple hires in India
With its first New Delhi office set to open later this year to bring AI tools closer to Indian users, Storyboard18 explores OpenAI’s new key appointments in the region—and its notable departures.
