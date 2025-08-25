Lowe Lintas appoints Shantanu Sapre as Chief Business Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Lowe Lintas has appointed Shantanu Sapre as chief business officer, effective immediately.
Sapre returns to Lowe Lintas - having spent over 15 years in the earlier stint with the agency. During that tenure, he played an instrumental role in expanding the agency’s West operations, steering strategic mandates for marquee brands in FMCG, retail, and technology, and helping deliver consistent business growth, highlighted the company in its statement.
With close to three decades of experience in advertising, brand stewardship, and business innovation, Sapre co-founded a start-up in the play-tech space and advised a growth-stage MSME on strategic expansion, operational design, and business transformation.
Commenting on the appointment, Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), Group CEO - India & CSO - APAC, MullenLowe Global said, “For us, every client partnership is a shared journey of ambition and possibility. In welcoming Shantanu back, we are investing in leadership that understands not just brands, but the dreams and challenges behind them. His rare blend of depth and entrepreneurial agility will help us stand shoulder to shoulder with our clients - advancing their businesses and shaping stories that truly matter.”
Sapre said, “Coming back to Lowe Lintas feels like coming home - it’s familiar, but there’s so much new energy in the air. It’s exciting to be part of a fresh chapter as we all navigate the big changes happening in the industry. I’m glad to be back, and I am looking forward to being part of the journey of writing a new story.”
