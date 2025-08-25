SAB TV reports Rs 1.86 crore loss in Q1 FY26 as revenues plunge 97%

ADVERTISEMENT
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Limited, popularly known as SAB TV Network, has announced its June quarter results for FY26, reporting losses amid shrinking revenues and rising expenditures.
The media company posted a net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, compared to a profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the same period last year.
SAB TV’s sales plunged 97.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in Q1 FY26, against Rs 1.09 crore in Q1 FY25.
At the same time, total expenditures rose to Rs 2.22 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 1.03 crore in Q1 FY25. Finance costs also spiked, touching Rs 145.4 lakh in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 2.57 lakh in the corresponding period last year, underscoring the burden of higher borrowing costs on profitability.
India’s television landscape is undergoing a major transformation, driven by the rise of connected TVs (CTVs) and OTT platforms. The cable TV industry and traditional channels, long considered cornerstones of Indian media, are struggling amid this shift.
The pay TV subscriber base has been under pressure from OTT platforms, YouTube, and DD Free Dish, aided by cheap mobile data and diverse regional content. In 2024, subscriptions fell by an estimated 5–7%, particularly in urban markets.
According to TRAI data, India’s active pay TV (DTH) subscriber base stood at 59.91 million in June 2025, down from 62.17 million in June 2024. Experts suggest this decline may continue, though at a slower pace, as rural and semi-urban households still rely on TV for its affordability and reliability.
Meanwhile, CTV adoption continues to grow rapidly and is expected to overtake pay TV by year-end, reaching around 60 million households compared to the current 40 million.