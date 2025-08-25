Online Money Gaming Ban: Dream11 pulls down Ads, content from YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT
In a major shake-up to India's online gaming industry, fantasy sports platform Dream11 has pulled down all its advertisements and campaigns from YouTube following the passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
The company's official YouTube page, which has over 1.65 million subscribers and has aired some of its most iconic campaigns featuring celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, now stands devoid its once-viral ads.
The new legislation, passed by Parliament earlier this week, bans money-based online games in India, directly impacting fantasy sports platforms that thrive on paid contests.
Responding to the regulatory shift, Dream11 announced on Friday evening that it has shut down all paid contests and completely pivoted to a free-to-play social gaming model.
The company has introduced rewards such as iPhones for users, in a bid to keep its massive player base engaged despite the absence of real-money incentives.
“This morning, we stopped all paid contests on Dream11 and pivoted entirely to a free-to-play online social game,” the company said in its official statement.
