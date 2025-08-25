Meta reportedly signs $10 billion cloud deal with Google for AI push

ADVERTISEMENT
Social media giant Meta has reportedly struck a six-year, multibillion-dollar cloud computing deal with archrival Google. According to a Reuters report, the agreement is valued at over $10 billion and will see Meta utilize Google Cloud's servers, storage, and networking services to power its ambitious artificial intelligence initiatives.
The move comes as Meta prepares to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in building out its massive AI data centers. Just last month, the company increased its annual capital expenditures forecast by $2 billion, to a range of $66 billion to $72 billion, signaling the immense scale of its AI ambitions.
This collaboration is the second major cloud deal for Google in recent months, following a similar partnership with OpenAI in June. The flurry of activity highlights the intense competition and immense infrastructure demands of the AI sector, as even major tech players are turning to cloud providers to meet their growing computational needs.
The deal underscores the symbiotic—and at times, surprising—relationships forming within the tech industry as companies race to dominate the AI landscape. It also reflects the strong performance of Google's cloud unit, which reported a nearly 32% jump in second-quarter revenue, exceeding expectations.