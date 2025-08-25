“BCCI cannot continue sponsorship with Dream11, exploring alternatives": Secretary Devajit Saikia

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that it cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any other real-money gaming company, following the recent passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, speaking to PTI, said the board will strictly follow the government’s policy.
Read more: Curse of India’s Cricket Jersey?: Beyond the sponsorship jinx behind Sahara, BYJU’S and now Dream11
“If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that the central government frames,” he stated, while adding that the board is already exploring alternatives.
The development comes just weeks before the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.
The latest legislation has banned real-money gaming platforms and imposes penalties including fines up to ₹1 crore and imprisonment of up to three years.
Dream11’s three-year deal with the BCCI, valued at ₹358 crore, was signed in 2023 and covered ₹3 crore per home match and ₹1 crore per away game. With its sudden exit, the board faces the challenge of securing a new sponsor on short notice.
If fresh bids do not materialize in time, the men’s cricket team could enter the Asia Cup without a lead sponsor logo on its jersey. Jerseys already printed with Dream11’s branding will not be used.
The regulatory shift has also forced Dream11’s parent company, Dream Sports, to rethink its business strategy.
The group reportedly is now focusing on other verticals, including sports content platform FanCode, sports travel business DreamSetGo, and a new personal finance app, Dream Money, to mitigate the impact of the ban.