Rajiv Anand takes charge as IndusInd Bank CEO and MD

IndusInd Bank on Monday announced that Rajiv Anand has formally assumed charge as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, following his appointment cleared earlier this month.
The move marks a critical leadership transition for the private sector lender, which has been navigating turbulence after disclosing a $230 million loss tied to years of misreported internal derivative transactions, as per media reports.
The revelation earlier this year triggered the resignation of former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy Arun Khurana in April, raising questions over the bank's governance and risk controls.
Anand, a seasoned banker with over three decades of experience across asset management, retail, and corporate banking, joins IndusInd at this pivotal juncture.
Prior to this, he had a long tenure at Axis Bank, beginning as the founding MD and CEO of Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. in 2009. Over the years, he helmed key portfolios - leading retail banking as President, serving on the board for wholesale banking, and most recently, holding the position of Deputy Managing Director.
He completed three terms on the Axis Bank board before stepping down earlier this month.
A commerce graduate and Chartered Accountant, Anand is widely regarded as a steady hand in India’s financial services sector. His appointment reflects IndusInd Bank’s intent to rebuild trust and reinforce leadership strength.
Earlier this year, Chairman Sunil Mehta had signalled the bank’s focus on tapping high-calibre talent from inside and outside the organisation to drive stability and growth.