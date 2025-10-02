Govt launches consultation on Online Gaming Act 2025; MeitY to keep feedback private

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited public comments on the draft Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025, seeking to build a structured and accountable framework for the country’s fast-growing online gaming sector. The feedback/comments on the draft rules to be submitted by 31st October, 2025.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROG Act), which was passed in August this year with the dual objective of promoting innovation in e-sports and online social gaming while curbing harmful money games. The law bans all forms of real money gaming both skill and chance. The Act, which received Presidential assent on August 22, 2025, provides for the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India to oversee recognition, registration, compliance, and enforcement within the industry.

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a consultation process had assured the stakeholders that the government is open to bring ammendments in PROGA if required.

According to MeitY, the draft rules operationalise the PROG Act by laying down procedures for categorisation and registration of online games, determination of whether a game qualifies as a prohibited money game, and maintenance of a National Online Social Games and E-sports Registry. They also outline powers and functions of the Authority, suspension or cancellation of registrations, penalties for violations, and a grievance redressal mechanism.

Importantly, the Ministry has emphasised that all feedback and submissions will be kept in fiduciary capacity and not disclosed publicly, enabling stakeholders to share comments without hesitation.

Promoting E-Sports and Social Gaming

The rules allocate promotional responsibilities to different ministries— with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tasked with e-sports, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) overseeing online social games. The MIB has been empowered to issue guidelines on age-appropriate categorisation of social games and their use for recreational, educational, or skill-development purposes.

Registration of both e-sports and social games will be managed by the Online Gaming Authority of India, though social games may also be offered without mandatory registration, making participation voluntary.

The Authority, established as a statutory corporate body, will function with quasi-judicial powers comparable to a civil court. Headed by a Chairperson and five ex-officio members from various ministries, it will determine whether a game is an online money game, oversee registrations, and enforce penalties for violations. Its decisions can be appealed before an Appellate Authority within 30 days.

Applications for game registration will be processed fully online, requiring details of the game’s target age group, revenue model, and description. Registrations will typically be decided within 90 days, with certificates valid for up to five years. The Authority may cancel or suspend registration if a game turns into a money game, violates norms, or submits false information.

For violations under Section 12 of the PROG Act, penalties will be imposed after due inquiry, factoring in gains from non-compliance, losses caused to users, and repeat offences.