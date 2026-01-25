Unilever names Abhinav Ravikumar as CMO, Personal Care India

Abhinav Ravikumar began his career at Unilever as a sales and marketing intern, steadily rising through the ranks to take on leadership roles across sales, trade marketing, brand management, and e-commerce.

Abhinav Ravikumar, who most recently served as Global Brand Director for Lux and Lifebuoy at Unilever, has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer – Personal Care, India.

Ravikumar began his career at Unilever as a sales and marketing intern, steadily rising through the ranks to take on leadership roles across sales, trade marketing, brand management, and e-commerce.

As Area Sales and Customer Manager, and later as Trade Category Manager – Home Care, he was responsible for all-India sales and market share delivery for the Home Care portfolio, including Surf, Rin, Wheel and Vim. In this role, he held full accountability for trade budgets and led the design and execution of sales strategy across distribution, trade, and in-store activation—working closely with brand, sales, finance, supply chain, and demand planning teams.

Read More: HUL's Shiva Krishnamurthy joins General Mills as CEO

In his stint as Regional Brand Manager – Dishwash (Vim), Ravikumar served as the brand custodian for Vim, overseeing product, proposition, communication, and long-term strategy across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

He later went on to head eCommerce and Prestige Retail for Hindustan Unilever as General Manager – eCommerce India, where he was responsible for driving growth, market share, and profitability of the channel.

First Published on January 25, 2026, 15:08:42 IST