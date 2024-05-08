WinZO to export impact-driven and Indian culture-based gaming tech

WinZO has unveiled the second season of its flagship initiative, the Bharat Tech Triumph Program (BTTP).

This program, dedicated to exporting Made in India technology, champions homegrown startups by providing vital growth resources such as global exposure, cross-country networks, mentorship, and access to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Following the success of its inaugural edition, BTTP Season 2 is set to elevate India's interactive entertainment industry onto the global stage.

BTTP Season 2 invites game developers, studios, and startups, with a special emphasis on impact-driven gaming companies in domains such as Climate Change, Health & Wellness, Education & Training, and Indian culture-driven content. The previous edition attracted over 200 Indian game development studios, with 10 selected to represent India at the prestigious Game Developer Conference in San Francisco. These winning games, inspired by Indian epics and cultural heritage, garnered international acclaim and explored export opportunities in foreign markets.

By providing a global platform, WinZO aims to empower Indian developers, foster bilateral business relations, and promote collaboration and innovation on an international scale. This initiative celebrates the rich talent within the gaming community, reflecting WinZO's core values of innovation and inclusivity on a global scale.

"Cultivating a robust ecosystem of local cultural games and impact-driven games is paramount for India's growth trajectory. Not only do these companies play a crucial role in addressing pressing societal challenges, but they also harness the power of gaming to educate, inspire, and drive positive change. WinZO's Bharat Tech Triumph Program stands at the forefront of this endeavor, providing a platform for impact-driven games to flourish and find new markets across the world," said Paavan Nanda, Co-founder of WinZO.

The winners of BTTP Season 2 will have a fully sponsored opportunity to showcase their innovative games and gaming technology at Gamescom LATAM (Brazil) within the prestigious India Pavilion. Scheduled from June 26 to 30, 2024, in São Paulo, Brazil, Gamescom LATAM provides an ideal platform for industry leaders to unveil special announcements, launch projects, and showcase cutting-edge trends.

Eligibility for the BTTP contest extends to developers, studios, and startups creating mobile games, gaming-related technology, or supporting products. Companies at any stage of development, web 2.0 and web 3.0 (blockchain) companies building innovative products for the gaming industry, and Indian-registered companies are also eligible to participate.

The judging criteria, overseen by industry veterans including Suresh K Reddy, Ambassador of India to Brazil, and Rohit Kumar Singh, Former Secretary to the Government of India, will focus on the product, pitch, team, and diversity across game genres, technologies, and target audiences.

"Bharat Tech Triumph program is a groundbreaking initiative propelling Indian game developers onto the global stage. This program not only showcases India's exceptional talent in the global arena but also fosters invaluable connections with counterparts in Brazil. LATAM is a large digital superpower, and I believe the opportunities are rich for our companies, especially in the field of the gaming industry. With India's government support for the AVGC XR ecosystem, the opportunities for our companies are boundless. I eagerly anticipate meeting the winners in Brazil," said Reddy.

"BTTP" Prize Package includes a free kiosk in the India Pavilion at Gamescom Latam, a free Gamescom exhibitor pass (3-Day), investment potential from ZO Fund, a certificate of achievement, complimentary IEIC membership, and free airfare for one.

Submissions for the BTTP contest close on May 14, 2024.