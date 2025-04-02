26 channels won in 86th online MPEG-4 e-auction

ADVERTISEMENT
Prasar Bharati recently published the list of successful channels of the 7th Annual (86th) e-auction MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish.
26 channels won in the e-auction, which was held on March 4. Multiple new TV channels of other languages of the country have joined DD Free Dish, including Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri Odia TV channels.
New TV channels like Pasand TV, Zee24 Kolkata, Rangoni TV, Parag News, Oscar Movies Bhojpuri have the 86th online MPEG-4 e-auction.
The list of channels include Aastha Telugu, Aastha Bhajan, Aastha Gujarati, Aastha Kannada, Bansal News, Bharat 24 Vision of New India, Chardikla Time TV, Gangaur Television, Jai Maharashtra, Live Times, Maiboli, MH One, MH ONE DIL SE, MH ONE NEWS, Oscar Movies Bhojpuri, Pasand, Prag News, Raapchik, Rengoni, Sharnam TV, Shraddha MH ONE, Sudarshan News, TV9 Gujrati, TV9 Telugu, V TV News and Zee 24 Kalak.
Prasar Bharati invited applications for the allotment of vacant MPEG-4 slots on the DD Free Dish DTH Platform for the period from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, in February. The last date of submission was kept for February 25, 2025.
In round one (where Bucket R1 is eligible), the public broadcaster kept the starting reserve price at Rs 5,00,000 (5 lakh). For round two (for bucket R1), the reserve price was kept Rs 15 lakh. The round one of Bucket R2, the starting reserve price was kept at Rs 5 lakh. The round two of Bucket R2 had the price set at Rs 15 lakh. Lastly, the first round for bucket 3 was kept at Rs 5 lakh.
The e-auction was conducted per 'E-auction Methodology '25' for the allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 3, 2025.