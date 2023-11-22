comScore

69 percent of media experts list quality and cost as top considerations for supply path optimization: IAS Study

Quality Path Optimization is a powerful tool that helps marketers understand where their dollars are being spent and identify inefficiencies along the supply path while taking impression quality and transparency into account.

Nov 22, 2023
Programmatic advertising is dominating the ad buying space, but despite its benefits, it can be complicated. (Representative Image: Julian Hochgesang via Unsplash)

Integral Ad Science (IAS) released a Whitepaper "Quest for Quality", to help marketers drive superior results on the programmatic supply path. The whitepaper deep dives into Quality Path Optimisation (QPO) to help marketers overcome programmatic buying challenges and drive ROI.

Why Marketers Need QPO?

Programmatic advertising is dominating the ad buying space, but despite its benefits, it can be complicated. Traditional supply path optimization (SPO) products often leave marketers with wasted ad spend and a lack of transparency into the quality of impressions being served. Without transparency into the cost and quality of programmatic ads, marketers are at risk of wasting valuable ad spend on low-quality media that doesn’t drive results.

When ad spend moves through the layers of Sell-side-platforms (SSPs) and vendors on their supply path, it becomes difficult for advertisers to track how much budget is spent on fees from technology and software intermediaries compared to the publishers themselves. These elusive fees are sometimes called an “ad tech tax,” and they chip away at the ad dollars spent on media. In the case of real-time bidding auctions, an estimated 40 percent of total digital display ad spending will go to these fees through 2024.

69 percent of media experts list quality and cost as top considerations when making supply path optimization decisions.

Quality Path Optimization is a powerful tool that helps marketers understand where their dollars are being spent and identify inefficiencies along the supply path while taking impression quality and transparency into account. QPO allows marketers to better evaluate the supply path, understand the cost per Quality ImpressionTM, identify supply paths that are leading to poor media quality and high cost, and differentiate between publishers that are delivering value and which are not.

89 percent of media experts endorse multiple benefits of using QPO over traditional SPO, including improving campaign ROIs and increasing supply chain visibility.

Ultimately, QPO gives marketers actionable transparency that can be used to make in-flight optimizations in the short term and broader strategic optimizations in the long term. With QPO, marketers can:

- Calculate qCPM for each impression to understand the cost per Quality ImpressionTM (in-view, brand safe, fraud free, and in-geo) - Identify paths that are driving poor media quality and high cost - Evaluate the supply path, including which SSPs are helping drive scale, efficiencies, and Quality ImpressionsTM and which are not - Differentiate between publishers that are delivering value and which are not - Access a singular view of programmatic campaign performance that includes media quality, cost, supply path, and performance metrics


First Published on Nov 22, 2023

