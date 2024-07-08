Adex on radio witnessed 7% growth during Jan-Mar’24 y-o-y: TAM report

Advertising on radio witnessed growth of 7% during January-March’24 over the same quarter last year, according to the TAM AdEx-Radio Advertising Quarterly Report. Ad volumes/station of Jan-Mar’23 remained unchanged compared to Jan-Mar’22.

TAM AdEx monitors more than 110 radio stations for analysis. It said that the top three sectors including Services, Banking/Finance/Investment, and Auto continued to dominate the positions in Jan-Mar’24, as they did last year in the same quarter. Interestingly, household products entered the top 10 sectors this year. Together, the top 10 sectors had a combined share of 88%.

The top 10 categories collectively added 51% share of ad volumes with Properties/Real Estate dominating the list. Also, the top five categories retained their respective ranks during Jan-Mar’24 over Jan-Mar’23.

Leading advertisers

The claimed that more than 4,000 advertisers were present on radio during the quarter among which Life Insurance Corporation of India led the list. Additionally, LIC of India, LIC Housing Finance and Maruti Suzuki India continued to be the top 3 advertisers during Jan-Mar’24 over Jan-Mar’23.

Out of the top 10 advertisers, six of them were new entrants during the quarter as compared with the same quarter, last year.

Additionally, more than 2,500 advertisers and over 3,300 brands were exclusively present in Jan-Mar’24. Astral and LIC Jeevan Utsav were the top exclusive advertisers and brands on radio during the quarter.

The top 10 brands contributed 9% share of radio ad volumes, it noted. Also, properties/real estates was the top growing category in terms of increase in ad secondages followed by cars.

The report also highlighted how Indian states advertised on the medium during the said quarter.

According to the report, during Jan-Mar’24, Gujarat was the leading state with 19%share of ad volumes, closely followed by Maharashtra with 18% share. Also, the top five states accounted for 65% of total ad volumes. In Cities, Jaipur secured the top position with a 9% share of ad volumes in the quarter. Also, the top 10 cities added 68% share of ad volumes.