After Karisma Kapoor’s children, Sunjay Kapur’s mother enters Rs 10,000 crore inheritance battle

A fresh twist has emerged in the Kapur family dispute following the death of Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur. According to media reports, his mother, Rani Kapur, has challenged the validity of his purported will.

During a hearing at the Delhi High Court, Rani Kapur’s lawyer alleged irregularities in the handling of assets. “There is something incredibly unholy. Assets worth Rs 10,000 crore should have been mine,” he argued, further claiming that details of key transactions had not been shared. “Shares worth Rs 500 crore were sold to a Singapore entity. My lords, none of the documents were provided to me,” he told the court, as reported by Bar & Bench.

The inheritance battle has also been taken to court by Sunjay Kapur’s children with his former wife, actor Karisma Kapoor. Samaira and Kiaan have contested their father’s will, alleging that their stepmother, Priya Kapur, forged the document to exclude them from the Rs 30,000 crore estate.

As per Bar & Bench, the Delhi High Court has directed Priya Kapur to disclose details of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur as of June 12.

Rani Kapur’s lawyer also highlighted her exclusion from the estate. “I have seven grandchildren. I am the person who has to make sure everyone gets their share, but everyone has been excluded. Everything has gone to Priya, and Priya and Sunjay’s son, while the plaintiffs (Samaira and Kiaan) have been left out. Today, my son leaves me on the road,” he said.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 in England following a heart attack while playing polo. He was the non-executive chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar. Following his demise, the company appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as its new chairman.

During the Annual General Meeting of the Sona Comstar, part of the Indian conglomerate Sona Group, in August this year, Rani alleged that she had been “forced to sign documents behind locked doors and “left to the mercy of a select few for survival.