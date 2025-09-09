Karisma Kapoor's children move Delhi HC over Rs 30,000 crore Sunjay Kapur estate dispute

In a fresh twist to the bitter inheritance battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's two children have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share, Bar and Bench reported.

The siblings, represented by mother Karisma Kapoor, allege that their stepmother Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's third wife, forged his will to gain complete control of his assets following his sudden death in the United Kingdom in June this year.

According to the petition, the purported will - dated March 21, 2025, bequeaths Kapur's entire personal estate to Priya Kapur. The children argue that the document is fraudulent and fabricated, claiming they were neither shown the original nor provided a copy.

They further allege that Priya Kapur, along with associates Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, suppressed the will for over seven weeks before unveiling it at a family meeting on July 30, 2025, the report added.

The suit also names Priya Kapur's minor son, her mother-in-law Rani Kapur, and purported executor Shradha Suri Marwah as defendants.

"The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs' father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances," the plea states, as per the report.

Karisma Kapur and Sunjay Kapur were married between 2003 and 2016 and share a son and daughter together. The children argue they have been wrongfully excluded as Class I heirs and are entitled to a one-fifth share each in their father's estate.