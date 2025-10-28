Amid inheritance dispute, Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Kapur visits Sona Comstar Chennai plant

ADVERTISEMENT
Priya Sachdev Kapur, widow of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, recently visited Sona Comstar's Chennai plant and R&D centre amid an ongoing inheritance dispute with Kapur's children from his first marriage to Karisma Kapoor.
Kapur, who serves as an Additional Non-Executive Director on the company's board, documented her two-day visit on Instagram, sharing photos where she is seen interacting with the leadership team, engineers, and employees on the shop floor.
Kapur stated she spent two days with the leadership team, "walking the shopfloor, meeting the people, and witnessing the journey that keeps this place growing."
She noted the innovation at the plant, observing engineers working on details and building in-house machines.
Kapur referenced her late husband's belief in "the pursuit of excellence," asserting that progress is driven by people's "passion, purpose, and perseverance."
She also reflected on leadership, defining it as being present to listen, learn, and care, stating that "When leaders take care of their people, everything else begins to align — quality, innovation, and growth."
The visit comes while Kapur is engaged in a legal battle concerning the estate of Sunjay Kapur, who died in June in London.
Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, filed a lawsuit through their mother acting as legal guardian.
The suit questions the authenticity of the will presented by Priya Kapur at a July 30 family meeting, alleging it was forged.
The children claim their late father "repeatedly assured" them of a share, which was absent from the final will.
The case is currently before the Delhi High Court.
Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of the auto parts manufacturer Sona Comstar, was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. They have two children, Samaira and Kiaan. He married Priya Sachdev in 2017.