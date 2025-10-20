Sundar Pichai shares a Diwali-themed photo, shares 'this is how Barfi is served in my house'

ADVERTISEMENT
On the occasion of Diwali, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a note to wish his followers on Instagram. He extended warm Diwali wishes, but what has caught the attention of the internet is how he linked the Google logo with the traditional sweet - Barfi.
He wrote, "Obviously this is the only way we serve the barfi in my house," Sundar Pichai wrote. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, joy, and your favorite festive treats (Google themed or otherwise!)," he added in the caption of his post.
The picture that has caught the eye of his followers is a plate of Barfi arranged in the Google logo format. The visual element of the barfies comprises different colours — red, yellow, green and blue. They replicate the Google logo perfectly well. The picture also captures the festive spirit of Diwali with rangoli, marigold flowers, and a plate of ladoos and Kaju Katli.
His photo is quickly going viral, with followers of Google and Pichai commenting "Happy Diwali" on his posts.
