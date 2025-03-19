BCCI Apex Council meeting to take call on tobacco ads in IPL on March 22

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for an Apex Council meeting on the ban on tobacco and alcohol ads. The meeting is to take place on the same day as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL tournament kicks off on March 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“Discussion regarding sponsorship from tobacco and crypto brands,” read item No. 9 on the BCCI Apex Council Meeting agenda.

The agenda follows the Director General of Health Services Atul Goel's letter to the Indian Premier League Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, dated March 5, wherein he urged to ban all tobacco and alcohol advertising during matches, related events, and on national TV broadcasts.

The letter also addressed these concerns to the BCCI, and sought the sports bodies to discourage sportspersons from endorsing alcohol or tobacco-related products, directly or indirectly.

Goel also urged to do away with the sale of tobacco and alcohol products in all affiliated events.

It was further mentioned that India is experiencing a significant burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) which account for more than 70% of deaths annually. "Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide, with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths, while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians," Goel noted.

The letter reportedly also mentioned that since cricket players are role models for youngsters and IPL being the largest sports platform in the country, it has a social and moral obligation to promote public health and support government initiatives.

It is to be noted that the BCCI does not have direct control over the advertisements displayed during a match. Sponsorship deals are managed by the state cricket associations responsible for organising the event. However, if the BCCI intends to comply with the government’s directive, they can encourage the associations to reconsider their approach.