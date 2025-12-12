Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity: A New Creative Standard for India

The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity (SACs) is a first-of-its-kind awards property celebrating the ideas, executions and creators lifting India’s advertising landscape into the future. This awards platform sets a new standard — rooted in India’s cultural pulse and measured against global creative ambitions.

ENTER here: Submit your entries

What Makes the SACs Different

More than a trophy, the SACs are a creative accreditation — one that honours not only great craft but relevance, resonance and risk-taking.

A SACs win represents:

Ideas that break category norms

Craft that elevates storytelling

Technology used as a creative instrument

Cultural insight that sparks emotion or impact

Results that move both brand and audience

A Comprehensive Awards Architecture

The awards span everything from Brand Film to AI, Gaming and Influencer collaborations; from Purpose-driven storytelling to Creative Media Strategy; from Design & Visual Craft to the highly coveted Creative Effectiveness category.

The awards also spotlight rising stars through the YoungGuns Track, honouring India’s next-gen creators.

A Jury of Visionaries

The Grand Jury will feature renowned creative leaders, CMOs, global category chairs, platform innovators and independent creators — selected for their experience and ability to evaluate modern formats.

The process includes rigorous screening, curation and live deliberations moderated by Storyboard18 and Network18 Group editors.

A Creative Celebration Unlike Any Other

This is the first edition — your chance to be part of history. A chance to set the benchmark for what creative excellence means in the India of now.

Entries close January 15, 2026. Submit your work and shape the narrative of modern Indian creativity.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 10:01 AM