Disney to invest $1 billion in OpenAI as it becomes first major content partner for Sora

The Walt Disney Company is stepping deeper into the world of artificial intelligence through a sweeping new agreement with OpenAI, positioning itself as the first major entertainment conglomerate to license its vast library of characters to Sora, the company’s short-form generative video platform.

The three-year deal will allow Sora to produce short, user-prompted social videos featuring more than 200 animated, masked and creature characters drawn from Disney’s collection of franchises, including Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. Fans will be able to generate and share clips featuring well-known costumes, props, vehicles and settings. ChatGPT Images will also gain access to the same intellectual property, enabling it to create fully generated images from just a few words. The agreement explicitly excludes any talent likenesses or voices.

Disney, in turn, will become a major OpenAI customer, using the company’s APIs to build new products and tools across its businesses, including for Disney+. ChatGPT will also be deployed internally for Disney employees.

The arrangement includes a significant financial component: Disney plans to invest $1 billion in equity in OpenAI and will receive warrants for future purchases of additional shares. Both companies described the pact as a commitment to “responsible” AI development, with safeguards intended to protect creators, users and intellectual property rights.

The deal is still subject to final negotiations, corporate and board approvals and standard closing conditions.

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company. “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, framed the alliance as an example of cooperation between Silicon Valley and Hollywood. “Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content,” he said. “This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

Under the licensing program, curated selections of Sora-generated videos will appear on Disney+, and the companies will collaborate on new AI-powered experiences for subscribers. Sora and ChatGPT Images are expected to begin generating fan-inspired videos featuring Disney’s multibrand characters in early 2026.

The list of available characters spans Disney’s most recognizable icons — Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba and Mufasa — as well as characters from Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Up and Zootopia. Marvel and Lucasfilm characters, including Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers and Yoda, will also be available in animated or illustrated form.

OpenAI has committed to expanding its trust and safety measures as part of the agreement, including age-appropriate controls and systems designed to prevent harmful or illegal content. Both companies reiterated their intention to maintain mechanisms that safeguard owners’ rights over intellectual property and protect individuals’ ability to control their voice and likeness.

