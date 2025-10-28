Dream11 begins global expansion, launches in 11 countries including US and UK

ADVERTISEMENT
Fantasy sports giant Dream11 has embarked on its first major global expansion, launching its platform in 11 international markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.
The move marks a pivotal step for the company as it seeks to diversify operations beyond India, following the country’s new online gaming regulations, which disrupted its core real-money fantasy sports model.
In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol in August, Dream Sports co-founder Harsh Jain revealed that 95 per cent of the company’s revenues and 100 per cent of its profits had previously come from cash-based contests — a model now prohibited under India’s updated gaming laws.
Following the regulatory shift, Dream11 pivoted to a free-to-play format supported by advertising and sponsorships.
As part of its global rollout, the platform will also be available in New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. According to Moneycontrol, the company will not offer real-money games in these markets. Dream Sports, Dream11’s parent company, declined to comment on the development.
Ad-driven growth and user engagement
Dream11 has simultaneously expanded its advertising partnerships, onboarding brands such as Swiggy, Astrotalk, and Tata Neu in recent months. The platform offers banner ads and sponsored contests, enabling brands to target diverse audiences — from young, mobile-first sports fans to families in smaller towns and metropolitan cricket enthusiasts.
As per a report by Moneycontrol, “Over the years, many brands have shown strong interest in partnering with Dream11, and now, after our pivot to free-to-play fantasy sports, we have begun onboarding them selectively,” said Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports.
Mudaliar added that fantasy cricket remains the key engagement driver, with the platform claiming 10 million daily active players and over 250 million total users. Nearly 70 per cent of users fall in the 18–35 age group, while 25 per cent are between 35 and 60 years old.
Dream11 also recently launched “Flex”, a new feature that allows users to create customised fantasy leagues and set their own rules.