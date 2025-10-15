PlayStation Network faces widespread outage; users report login and server issues

The PlayStation Network (PSN) suffered widespread outages across the United States on Tuesday evening, leaving thousands of gamers unable to connect, access friends lists, or log in.

According to DownDetector, which tracks service disruptions based on user reports, the number of outage complaints spiked sharply by 10:10 p.m. ET, with over 10,000 users affected. Reports began to decline by 11:15 p.m., dropping below 1,000.

Of those affected, 78 per cent cited server connection issues, 17 per cent reported problems with social features, and around 6 per cent faced login difficulties.

Even as the number of reports decreased, users continued to flag issues late into the night. Many gamers said they were unable to connect to online services or access their friends lists, while others took to X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms to express frustration and share memes about the disruption.