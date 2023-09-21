BoAt, BookMyShow and now ShareChat’s Moj: Brands turn their back on Shubh

Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, who is commonly referred to as Shubh is clearly in soup. After boAt and BookMyShow, ShareChat's Moj has distanced itself from the singer.

The short-video sharing platform Moj, which is owned by ShareChat has now completely eliminated his music playlist from the platform. In a post shared on X by the brand, it read, “Moj is a brand deeply committed to fostering a vibrant creator community. In alignment with our values, any artist propagating divisive content has no home on our platform.”

The post further read, “With this in mind, we have taken down songs by the artist Shubh from our in-app music library. We are dedicated to providing our community with joyful moments that reflect our world.”

All the trouble that is currently brewing for the singer stems from an Instagram post he shared in March.

In the post, Singh shared the image of a distorted India which did not include Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. The post read, “Pray for Punjab”. This led to immediate criticism and allegations of his support for the Khalistani movement. The next step was, he deleted the map, and what only read was “Pray for Punjab”.

With the deteriorating relations between Canada and India over the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh Khalistani separatist on June 18, and with the controversial post by the singer, boAt was the first to cancel the sponsorship of its India tour.

Releasing a post on X, it read, “At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first and foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour. We will continue to foster a vibrant music culture in India and create platforms where emerging artists can show their talent.”