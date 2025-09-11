Bombay High Court rejects Asian Paints’ plea seeking relief in CCI antitrust probe

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Asian Paints Limited seeking to quash an ongoing antitrust investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to people familiar with the matter.

The country’s largest paint manufacturer, which commands over 52% of the market share, has been under scrutiny following a complaint lodged by rival Birla Opus. The Aditya Birla Group-owned entity accused Asian Paints of abusing its dominant market position by extending discounts and incentives to dealers in a manner that restricted competition.

Asian Paints moved the High Court in July, arguing that the CCI had tarnished its reputation by including — and later deleting — allegations against its chief executive officer in the investigation order. The company sought to nullify the probe on these grounds, but the court declined to intervene.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from Grasim Industries, the parent company of Birla Opus, in November 2024. Grasim alleged that Asian Paints had coerced dealers into avoiding engagement with its paints division by threatening to reduce credit limits and terminate contracts if they stocked or sold Birla Opus products.

Asian Paints’ extensive distribution network, comprising more than 74,000 dealers and 1.6 lakh touchpoints across India, combined with its 53% installed manufacturing capacity, has raised concerns among regulators and competitors alike.